Jey Uso Reveals His Preferred Winner Of World Heavyweight Title Match At WWE SNME

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso is keen to face off against Gunther once again and regain the title that he lost to the Austrian star recently.

Uso lost to Gunther on the June 9 edition of "WWE Raw," which ended his first reign as world champion. Gunther will now focus his attention towards Goldberg, whom he will face at Saturday Night's Main Event, and it seems that Uso will be cheering on his former opponent, in a bid to beat him once again and win back the title. Uso recently discussed his thoughts about the Gunther-Goldberg match on the SummerSlam kickoff event.

"I got to go with Gunther," said Jey when asked whom he would like to face between Gunther and Goldberg. "Right now, Gunther is the better man, right? We've gone back and forth. I got respect for Gunther. I've never stepped in the ring with Goldberg before. So my hats off to Gunther. I want Gunther to win, I want Gunther to get past Saturday Night's Main Event so I can run it back one more time with Gunther. I gotta knock that wall down for me to project to my next level, that's what I think."

Before Uso dreams of facing Gunther once again, he will have to win the King of the Ring tournament, which will take place at the Night of Champions PLE. The former Bloodline member will have to get past his former tag team partner and friend, Cody Rhodes, in the semi-final of the tournament, which will be held on this week's "Raw."

The winner of that match will face Randy Orton in the final, while the King of the Ring winner will earn a shot at either the World Heavyweight Championship or the Undisputed WWE Championship.