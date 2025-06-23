D-Von Dudley Reacts To WWE's R-Truth Shifting Gimmick To Ron Killings

WWE legend D-Von Dudley is one of many people who were surprised by R-Truth's exit and has analyzed the transition from the R-Truth character to the Ron Killings gimmick.

Following his return at Money in the Bank, R-Truth moved away from the lovable, goofable character to a more serious one, where he used his own name, Ron Killings. D-Von, who has worked with Truth over the years, has backed his friend to pull off a serious character, which he discussed during his appearance on "Toronto Sun."

"I love it. I think it's his just due. He's been entertaining people for years, whether it was comedy or just straight up being in the ring, and doing what he does best, I think it's great. It's an opportunity for people to see another side of Truth and for people to understand Truth, and not just the comical side, but the realism of what R-Truth is all about," he said. "I know Truth personally, and I know what he can do, and I know his ideas and things that he says. So, to me, it was no surprise that he had a great match on Saturday Night's Main Event with John Cena."

Like many fans of pro wrestling, D-Von was also shocked by R-Truth's exit from WWE and was flummoxed as to why WWE would not re-sign him to a new deal, considering what an asset he was to the company.

"At first I thought it was a work and then I come to realize that it wasn't, I'm like, 'Well, what the hell happened for them to do that?'" he exclaimed. "It's one thing if the person is not producing what they're supposed to be producing as talent. But when you are and you're entertaining people, how the hell do you let something like that go? So, I think that's just some of the growing pains that's happening on WWE's part."

He thanked the fans for playing their part in demanding WWE bring back R-Truth, which happened at the Money in the Bank PLE.