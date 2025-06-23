WWE's Alexa Bliss Comments On Possibly Joining Wyatt Sicks, Favorite Moment With Bray

It's been long teased that Alexa Bliss would join the Wyatt Sicks, thanks to the group and Bliss' connection with the late Bray Wyatt. Bliss has discussed whether that is a possibility, while also revealing her favorite moment that she shared with Wyatt on screen.

Ever since the Wyatt Sicks debuted on WWE television in 2024, there have been rumors that Bliss — who had formed an alliance with Wyatt back in 2020 — that she too would also become a part of the group led by Uncle Howdy, aka Bo Dallas. Bliss, during her recent appearance at the Fanatics Fest, detailed her thoughts on possibly joining the twisted group.

"So I've always said — I think Windham [Bray Wyatt] said it best when he said, 'We'll always be connected in some way.' Whether that's with the Wyatts or not, I'm not sure. But obviously we're all in this Bray [Wyatt] universe together, and I think that would be something that's awesome down the line. 100 percent," she said.

The Wyatt Sicks returned to WWE television last month, but Bliss wasn't a part of the group that interrupted the match between The Street Profits and Fraxiom on "WWE SmackDown." Earlier this year, reports had suggested that the Wyatt Sicks' absence from WWE television was due to Uncle Howdy's injury, with a report then claiming that Bliss would feature alongside the group when they return. But that didn't happen as Bliss has been a singles and tag team wrestler.

Bliss, at the event, also spoke about her favorite moment with Bray Wyatt, recalling a memorable moment when she killed Friendship Frog.

"I loved the Firefly Funhouse. That was so fun, specifically the one where — I think I killed Friendship Frog, and it was a tea party. It was so fun, it was my favorite one," Bliss added.

Bliss' brief partnership with Wyatt ended when the latter's character was written off television.