Randy Orton Reveals Who He'd Prefer To Face At WWE Night Of Champions & SummerSlam

Randy Orton is closing in on yet another accolade in his storied career, having advanced to the final of the WWE King of the Ring tournament, and he has revealed whom he'd like to face in the final.

Orton defeated Sami Zayn in the semi-final of the tournament on "WWE SmackDown," and will compete against either Cody Rhodes or Jey Uso in the final at Night of Champions. At the SummerSlam kickoff event, "The Viper" praised both stars before choosing who would be his ideal opponent in the final.

"He [Rhodes] left, changed the entire industry for the better, in my opinion, and we all thank him for that. He's a brother, and I've said this multiple times, I love him like a brother ... but I've also said a few times these past few weeks, that I'll do whatever it takes to get to John Cena and beat John Cena, and get no. 15 around my waist," Orton said. "Now, Jey Uso, he's another guy, world champion, he's proved himself, he's an amazing talent, the energy you give him, the energy he gives you [to the fans], the Yeeting, the music, the entrance, the charisma, everything about Jey oozes talent ... it's a very hard question to answer. But if I've got to beat Jey or Cody, I'm gonna go ahead and call it Cody."

Orton has never won the King of the Ring tournament, having come closest last year when he was bested by Gunther in the final.