Randy Orton Reveals Who He'd Prefer To Face At WWE Night Of Champions & SummerSlam
Randy Orton is closing in on yet another accolade in his storied career, having advanced to the final of the WWE King of the Ring tournament, and he has revealed whom he'd like to face in the final.
Orton defeated Sami Zayn in the semi-final of the tournament on "WWE SmackDown," and will compete against either Cody Rhodes or Jey Uso in the final at Night of Champions. At the SummerSlam kickoff event, "The Viper" praised both stars before choosing who would be his ideal opponent in the final.
"He [Rhodes] left, changed the entire industry for the better, in my opinion, and we all thank him for that. He's a brother, and I've said this multiple times, I love him like a brother ... but I've also said a few times these past few weeks, that I'll do whatever it takes to get to John Cena and beat John Cena, and get no. 15 around my waist," Orton said. "Now, Jey Uso, he's another guy, world champion, he's proved himself, he's an amazing talent, the energy you give him, the energy he gives you [to the fans], the Yeeting, the music, the entrance, the charisma, everything about Jey oozes talent ... it's a very hard question to answer. But if I've got to beat Jey or Cody, I'm gonna go ahead and call it Cody."
Orton has never won the King of the Ring tournament, having come closest last year when he was bested by Gunther in the final.
Orton on whom he would like to face at SummerSlam
The winner of the King of the Ring tournament will get a title shot at SummerSlam, with the WWE Undisputed Championship being the one that will likely be defended. John Cena currently holds the title, but that could change at Night of Champions as the 17-time world champion will put his title on the line against old foe CM Punk.
Orton also revealed his choice of opponent for SummerSlam, if he gets past Cody Rhodes in the final.
"I got to get in the ring with Punk at some point when it's all said and done. That's a damn fact. But, I promised the WWE Universe that I would remove John Cena's head from his shoulders, and that's what I gotta do," declared Orton. "Cena said he was going to 'ruin wrestling' and talked sh*t about my family. You can't do that. So the answer is John Cena. I wanna kick John Cena's ass. I owe him one. I had him beat in St. Louis, my hometown, at Backlash, until somebody came out and saved the day. But John Cena deserves an ass-whooping from yours truly."
Cena and Orton, whose incredible rivalry has spanned two decades, last faced off at the Backlash PLE, where R-Truth — then trying to help Cena — inadvertently cost Orton the match, allowing Cena to retain the title. Orton hasn't faced Punk since 2013, with their last match against each other coming in an episode of "WWE Raw."