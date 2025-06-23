CM Punk Reunites With Baby Dressed Like Him One Year Later At WWE SummerSlam Kickoff

Last year at WWE's annual Fanatics Fest event, CM Punk was involved in one of the most wholesome moments of the weekend when he was joined on stage by a toddler who was dressed like him. Punk hoisted the baby above his head and reenacted the famous opening scene from The Lion King, which touched the hearts of those in attendance. However, this past weekend, Fanatics Fest took place in New York City where Punk once again made an appearance at the event, and unexpectedly spotted a familiar face in the crowd.

While on stage with Michael Cole and Peter Rosenberg, Punk noticed that the exact same baby from the year prior was in the crowd, which led to the ultimate reunion. Punk stepped down from the stage and once again hoisted the toddler, leading the crowd to chant "Baby Punk" following the two reconnecting. Although flattered by the moment, the former WWE Champion questioned why fans continue to give him their kids.

"I don't know why people are always handing me their children, it doesn't make any sense to me."

CM Punk found Baby CM Punk at the SummerSlam Kickoff🤣 pic.twitter.com/IUjTWjdkFV — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) June 21, 2025

Punk's appearance at Fanatics Fest occurred the day after his explosive segment with John Cena, who shockingly recreated the "Best In The World's" infamous pipe bomb promo on "WWE SmackDown." Punk and Cena are set to compete for the Undisputed WWE Championship this upcoming Saturday at Night Of Champions, where both men will go one-on-one for the first time since 2013.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.