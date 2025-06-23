Eric Bischoff Gives Health Update On Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan

Over the last week, rumors have circulated online regarding Hulk Hogan's health, with Florida radio host and Hogan's former friend Bubba "The Love Sponge" Clem publicly stating that the WWE Hall of Famer was near death. That report was quickly refuted, and it instead seems that Hogan was dealing with difficulties recovering from a recent surgery but is expected to bounce back. Speaking on "83 Weeks," the wrestler's longtime friend and business partner Eric Bischoff offered some additional details on Hogan's condition.

Hogan reportedly went in for surgery on his neck to deal with nerve issues, as he was losing feeling in his hands. Once he was out of surgery, Hogan noticed an immediate positive change when it came to the nerve issues, but he began dealing with setbacks due to the anesthesia he was under.

"[The] body can handle only so much anesthesia over a certain period of time, and he's had a lot of anesthesia," Bischoff said regarding Hogan. "I think between that and some of the prescription medication he was on coming out of that surgery, [it] just kind of combined and set him back a little bit. But [the] prognosis is good. The rumors of the family gathering in the hospital, that's the part that was just all bulls***. But yeah, he had a bit of a setback because of the neck surgery, but he's gonna kick out like he always does, and he'll be fine."

Bischoff and Hogan announced earlier this year that they were starting up a freestyle wrestling promotion together. The group, called Real American Freestyle, is set to host its inaugural event on August 30.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.