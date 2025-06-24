Bully Ray Breaks Down 'Full Circle' WWE SmackDown Promo From John Cena

WWE star John Cena's promo targeting CM Punk has received rave reviews from everyone concerned, and it seems like Bully Ray liked every aspect of it, too.

Cena's promo on the June 20 edition of "WWE SmackDown" seemingly went off script as he berated Punk for being selfish and taking others' opportunities, breaking the fourth wall, alleging that Punk is duping the fans, while also saying that Punk isn't the "best in the world." Ray analyzed that promo on "Busted Open" and simply stated that Cena turned the tables on Punk by dropping a pipebomb of his own, in response to Punk's from all those years ago.

"I'm gonna dumb it down, I'm gonna keep it simple — full circle. Full circle moment, full circle promo. [Cena basically said] 'I'm going to take what you did 10 years ago, and I'm going to do it better, and I'm going to make it memorable just as you did. I'm going to take your words and shove it straight up your a*s while you lay there uncomfortably and listen.'"

Ray praised the storytelling of the whole segment and wholeheartedly stated that there was nothing to dislike about it. Some fans were critical of Cena's heel turn in recent weeks, but the WWE legend thinks that the promo last week on "SmackDown" made up for all the others that didn't quite deliver.

"Taking the pipebomb and bringing it back, mentioning names, talking about kissing corporate a*s, the table — the whole 9 yards. It's beautiful storytelling. There's zero to not like," declared the Hall of Famer. "He did it so fu**ing well last Friday night that he kinda makes up for whatever you didn't get the last couple of weeks.

Ray challenged anyone to point out issues that they felt were there in the segment, believing that it was a perfect promo and segment.