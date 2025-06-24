Tommy Dreamer Unable To Sink Teeth Into This WWE NXT Storyline, Questions Gimmick

For the past four years, Tony D'Angelo and his Family have been a cornerstone of "NXT," the one constant as the brand has been overhauled and retooled several times. And through it all, they've never been able to grab one Tommy Dreamer. Reviewing "NXT" on "Busted Open After Dark" last week, Dreamer admitted that the D'Angelo Family, prior to said episode, had never been his thing, even though he liked the individuals in the group.

"I have never been into this D'Angelo Family," Dreamer said. "I've never been into...I like what they do, and I like them as a group, but nothing has ever really made me want to sink my teeth into any of them. I like them as wrestlers. Every time I've met and interacted with Tony D'Angelo, I think he's awesome. And I know the 'NXT' universe likes him. But nothing really did it for me with this group, until tonight."

After praising the angle where Luca Crusifino accidentally punched D'Angelo, and the subsequent aftermath, Dreamer got back to why he felt the group, and storyline, hadn't grabbed him till now. And he concluded it was the group's gimmick.

"I do think...like I've always said, I think these guys needed a gear, not a gear change, like an actual gimmick change, because I don't know in 2025 if a mafia type of gimmick would get over," Dreamer said. "You know, the Jersey Shore was a thing. I loved the 'Jersey Shore.' Big fan. I love Zack Clayton. But [I] don't know if it's a hot enough show that people would get characters based off of that. Because they're like Jersey Shore guys. I know a bunch of wise guys like that. But I don't know if on a national level that appears. I feel it's too comical."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription