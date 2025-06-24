Why Booker Wants WWE Evolution 2025 To Be Two-Night Event

WWE is currently preparing to hold its second-ever Evolution, an all-women's PLE that was first introduced in 2018. The latest iteration is scheduled for July 13, but appearing on "Busted Open Radio" alongside Natalya, Booker T explained why he feels the show should expand to two nights.

"You got so many women on the roster," Booker said. "We talk about it right now, as far as the women's division being pretty much the hottest division that we've ever seen, really. We've got so many talented women that need to be showcased."

Booker came to the realization after seeing how many women would be left off the card during some recent elimination matches on "WWE NXT." The commentator believes the company has more than enough talent to add a second night to Evolution, just as WWE has done with WrestleMania and, soon, SummerSlam.

"I just feel like [there] should be more light shined on women wrestling," Booker continued. "The women really are, man, the heartbeat of professional wrestling right now. They really, truly are, and I just say give them their props."

While Natalya has already expressed her desire to compete at Evolution, the card has yet to take shape. The only match confirmed for the event is an NXT Women's Championship defense from Jacy Jayne, though her opponent has yet to be determined. That will be decided in a four-way match on tonight's "WWE NXT," featuring Jaida Parker, Lash Legend, Jordynne Grace, and Izzi Dame.

