Which Pro Wrestling Schools Are In California?

As one of the most populated states in the US, it would stand to reason that California was a hot bed for professional wrestling. That's true, though one would be forgiven for not immediately thinking so. Compared to wrestling hubs like New York City or Chicago, Illinois, California doesn't really come across as a hot wrestling state. In fact, some would even argue it's a lapsed wrestling territory, similar to how Minnesota, Texas, and Florida, states that featured hot wrestling promotions in the territory days. But while California did have several notable territories during those days, including Roy Shire's Big Time Wrestling out of San Francisco and NWA Hollywood Wrestling out of Los Angeles, things never quite calmed down in the state the way they did in other territories.

In truth, California lagging behind New York and Chicago may be down more to perception than reality, as the state remains a successful wrestling market. In the 90s, San Francisco's Cow Palace was home to several notable WCW events, including serving as the home of SuperBrawl in 1997, 1998, and 2000, with the 1999 edition taking place across the bay in the Oakland Arena. At their peak in the 90s, Mexican promotion AAA's US home was the LA Sports Arena, where the promotion was said to draw even better than WWE and WCW during that time for events such as the famous 1994 PPV When Worlds Collide. And the state has also been the home for some of wrestling's most well known indie promotion's, including Pro Wrestling Guerilla, and recent upstart West Coast Pro Wrestling. Throw in AEW, WWE, and New Japan running shows there, and it's clear California has plenty of love for wrestling. As such, it's no surprise that it also has plenty of wrestling schools at its disposal.