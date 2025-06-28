Which Pro Wrestling Schools Are In California?
As one of the most populated states in the US, it would stand to reason that California was a hot bed for professional wrestling. That's true, though one would be forgiven for not immediately thinking so. Compared to wrestling hubs like New York City or Chicago, Illinois, California doesn't really come across as a hot wrestling state. In fact, some would even argue it's a lapsed wrestling territory, similar to how Minnesota, Texas, and Florida, states that featured hot wrestling promotions in the territory days. But while California did have several notable territories during those days, including Roy Shire's Big Time Wrestling out of San Francisco and NWA Hollywood Wrestling out of Los Angeles, things never quite calmed down in the state the way they did in other territories.
In truth, California lagging behind New York and Chicago may be down more to perception than reality, as the state remains a successful wrestling market. In the 90s, San Francisco's Cow Palace was home to several notable WCW events, including serving as the home of SuperBrawl in 1997, 1998, and 2000, with the 1999 edition taking place across the bay in the Oakland Arena. At their peak in the 90s, Mexican promotion AAA's US home was the LA Sports Arena, where the promotion was said to draw even better than WWE and WCW during that time for events such as the famous 1994 PPV When Worlds Collide. And the state has also been the home for some of wrestling's most well known indie promotion's, including Pro Wrestling Guerilla, and recent upstart West Coast Pro Wrestling. Throw in AEW, WWE, and New Japan running shows there, and it's clear California has plenty of love for wrestling. As such, it's no surprise that it also has plenty of wrestling schools at its disposal.
WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi Runs One Of California's Most Notable Wrestling Schools
Fittingly, the California wrestling school most will point to as the most recognizable is one that's become associated with WWE through their new WWE ID program. That's none other than the Knox Pro Wrestling Academy, based out of the Van Nuys neighborhood in Los Angeles. In addition to its WWE backing, Knox has some pretty big heavyweights behind the school, including former independent wrestler Black Pearl and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. Yes, in between his now controversial podcast "Off the Top," Rikishi has developed a second career as a wrestling trainer, with Knox serving as his base of operations. And it's safe to say Rikishi has done quite well for himself; in addition to training his sons, Solo Sikoa, and Jey and Jimmy Uso, he's had a hand in developing other WWE stars, including nephew Jacob Fatu, and even non-Fatu/Anoa'i family members, such as Rusev.
While Knox may be the most famous wrestling school, it's just one of many that stretch as far up as San Jose and all the way down to San Diego. Up in San Jose resides the Pro Wrestling Revolution Academy, the training school for American lucha promotion Pro Wrestling Revolution. A long time trainer at PWR was Vinnie Massaro, best known for his stints in Lucha Underground and Pro Wrestling NOAH; Massaro has since gone on to run West Coast Pro's Academy down in San Mateo, where he leads a training staff that consists of occasional AEW star Aaron Solo, and indie names Levi Shapiro and Starboy Charlie. Meanwhile, San Diego, California is the home to Primal Pro Wrestling, a wrestling academy that offers a 12 month training program for new wrestlers, as well as training in various styles.
A California Wrestling Academy Produced One Of AEW's Budding Stars
But to many, the best wrestling school in California is one many may not have heard of, located in Bell Gardens near Los Angeles. Founded in 2008 alongside its sister promotion of the same name, the Santino Brothers Wrestling Academy is the baby of veteran wrestler Joey Kaos. Kaos is not a name most would be familiar with; despite being a 27 year veteran of the squared circle, his highest profile run in wrestling was as a member of the short-lived Wrestling Society X series on MTV, not counting dark match/squash match appearances for Lucha Underground and WWE. In fact, one could argue Kaos' greatest contribution to the wrestling business wasn't anything he did in the ring, but instead him coming up with the Young Bucks name for Matt and Nick Jackson, prior to them wrestling against Kaos on a 2005 indie show.
Santino Brothers Wrestling Academy is proof that's incorrect. Since it's formation, Kaos and his school have developed a reputation as one of the top wrestling academy's in the country. A closer look at the school's list of graduates support that. Among the graduates that have gone on to achieve success are former Lucha Underground star Famous B, former WWE star Jake Atlas, and well known indie names such as Heather Monroe, Eli Everfly, Ray Rosas, Vandagriff, Viva Van, and Kidd Bandit. But the crown jewel of Santino Brothers is none other than emerging AEW star Brody King. Those who saw King break out some lucha moves in Arena Mexico for "AEW Grand Slam: Mexico City" will be surprised to know that King learned his appreciation for lucha from Kaos and the Santino Brothers Wrestling Academy. And it's those skills that seem poised to lead King to singles superstardom as he continues his AEW journey.