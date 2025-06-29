What Does Outlaw Actually Mean In Pro Wrestling?

The phrase "outlaw mud show wrestling" has entered the lexicon of online pro wrestling fans through Jim Cornette and his podcast audience over the last decade, but the term "outlaw" has a much deeper history in the industry than some may realize. It began in the late 1940s, when a group of promotions banded together to form the National Wrestling Alliance, a conglomeration that would change the entire landscape of the industry.

By the end of the 1950s, the NWA stretched across the United States, with the land divided into territories. Each territory had an assigned NWA promotion, and many of those had their own regional TV show. Top talent would travel across NWA territories, spending some time in each promotion and moving on before the audience grew tired of them.

For many promotions, they had a choice between signing on with the NWA or letting their business fail. If they decided to try their luck and operate against the NWA, becoming an outlaw promotion, it would often mean they'd lose access to booking the industry's biggest stars. Many of those affiliated with the NWA would be forbidden from performing there, though there were cases of outlaw and NWA promotions working together.

Cornette's use of the phrase refers to the reputation for outlaw promotions to use gimmicky tactics to draw attention from its NWA competition. One such tactic would be to advertise a mud show, often featuring barely-clothed women, in an attempt to draw a crowd away from a more traditional wrestling show.