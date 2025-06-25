Kevin Nash Criticizes Aspect Of Ron Killings' Work After Surprise WWE Return

WWE fans have embraced R-Truth, aka Ron Killings, since his return, where he has showcased a more serious and focused side. However, WWE legend Kevin Nash believes there's one aspect of his new persona that needs improvement — his punches.

On the June 13 edition of "WWE SmackDown," Killings ambushed Cena not once but twice, with one of his attacks involving a series of punches that he landed on the 17-time world champion. Nash, on his "Kliq This" podcast, found fault in the way Killings delivered those punches.

"If he wants to come back and make an impact, if he does get a chance to attack Cena from behind, please don't mount him and throw 35 punches to his left forearm. That was brutal," he said. "I don't know, I don't understand why he wouldn't take your time and throw three or four really good strikes at their head, and even if they were to — we all watch UFC, we all know what it looks like when — it's not when a guy is finished, it's when a guy is, you first get on him, it's always that same thing where you're looking, trying to measure. It's better to measure to make those shots than it is to throw shi**y pro wrestling punches."

Nash feels Killings' first punch to Cena should have been a strong one, and that he should've taken his time to land a few punches. The WWE Hall of Famer evaluated that segment as a "poorly done" one, and should have done better to highlight Killings' anger towards Cena.

Truth's attacks on Cena the previous week resulted in the former earning a match against the Undisputed WWE Champion, which took place on last week's show. The match, which headlined the show, ended in disqualification and a win for Killings after Cena attacked Killings with his title.