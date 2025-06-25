Shotzi Gushes About Time Spent Teaming With Former WWE Star Now Working For Tony Khan

Former WWE star Shotzi has showered praise on her former tag team partner in WWE, Athena, naming the ROH star as one person she would like to face in the ring.

Shotzi, during her recent appearance on "Podcast Heat Wrestling," declared that Athena is one of the best in the ring, naming her matches against the likes of Billie Starkz and Mercedes Mone to highlight that point. She is eager to face off against the ROH Women's World Champion as she believes that she could elevate her.

"I've always said this, I think that she is the best women's wrestler in the universe," she began. "She always has a banger no matter who it's against. She doesn't just shine, but she makes her opponent shine. She gets just something so raw out of everyone that she's in the ring with, and I want to be in there to feel that with her. Like, she brought something out of me as a tag team, but I couldn't imagine what she would bring out of me face to face, 'cause I've seen it with like her against Billy Starks — who I also really want to wrestle — and, you know, her match with Mercedes Mone, even though Mercedes has awesome matches all the time, like it's something different against Athena."

Shotzi isn't the only one who has spoken highly of Athena's in-ring ability, as the ROH star's former opponent, Mercedes Mone, also called her one of the best in the world.

Shotzi said that teaming with Athena — whom she said she is good friends with away from the ring — was a highlight of her WWE run, adding that it was the most fun she had during her time with the company. The duo had one run as the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions in 2021, when they defeated Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez for the titles, holding them for just under two months.