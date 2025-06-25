WWE NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne Comments On Defending Title At Evolution 2025 PLE

WWE NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne has explained what it means to be putting her title on the line at the Evolution PLE.

Jayne, currently in her first reign as the NXT Women's Champion, which she won from Stephanie Vaquer, will defend her belt against Jordynne Grace at the show on July 13. While talking to "WWE – Die Woche," Jayne expressed how significant it is for her and NXT to be featured at the Evolution PLE.

"It's super cool [to be defending her title at Evolution]. I'm really excited about that," she began. "I remember watching the first Evolution pay-per-view, and I was like, 'This is groundbreaking.' An all-women's show, WWE's never done that before, it's been years since we've done that, and we always say, NXT is best women's division in the entire world, so I'm so happy that they're having NXT be a part of this so we can show what our division is all about, to an audience that maybe hasn't seen us yet. The fact that I can represent us on that show, that's huge for me. I'm really excited and I'm not taking it lightly."

Since winning the title, Jayne has defended it successfully against Lainey Reid, and she may have to put the title on the line at least once before Evolution, with NXT's The Great American Bash taking place a day before Evolution. Her opponent at Evolution, Grace, became the No.1 contender after winning a fatal four-way match on this week's "NXT." The match at Evolution will be the first time that Jayne and Grace will go one-on-one against each other, with their previous encounters all coming in tag team matches.

The inaugural Evolution PLE also had an NXT Women's Championship match, where Shayna Baszler defeated Kairi Sane to begin a 416-day run with the championship.