Brock Lesnar's One Regret About His Siblings
Outside of becoming one of WWE's largest attractions over the last decade, Brock Lesnar has achieved success in multiple other sports, such as amateur wrestling, mixed martial arts and football. Along with being a seven-time WWE Champion, he is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion, and a two-time NCAA Division I All-American, with his background in competitive sports allowing Lesnar to transition between prow wrestling and MMA with ease. However, unbeknownst to many, Lesnar comes from a family of talent, with his siblings Troy, Chad, and Brandi having extensive athletic backgrounds, but never chasing careers in professional sports.
In Lesnar's autobiography "Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival," he expressed regret for his brothers and sister, who he believes earned the reputation as "Brock's siblings" rather than being recognized for their own accomplishments.
"I feel bad for my siblings because most of the time I was the center of attention. My two older brothers, Troy and Chad, were standout athletes in their own right but chose not to pursue sports as a career. Over time, they became known as Brock's brothers. My poor little sister, Brandy, was a very good athlete too, and she excelled at basketball, volleyball, track, and any other sport she decided to play. But no matter how well she did, she still had to live in the shadow of her big brother Brock."
Brock Lesnar's Children Also Have An Athletic Background
In addition to his siblings having a successful career in athletics, Lesnar's three eldest children, Luke, Mya, and Dukem have also carved their own path in sports. Just this year, Duke was selected 115th overall in the Western Hockey League Draft by the Medicine Hat Tigers, while Mya brought home her fourth-straight Mountain West Conference shot put title, throwing 18.61 meters at the MWC outdoor championships. Although Luke isn't as well known as his siblings, he's taken after his father and is currently a professional wrestler, as well as three-time Minnesota State Champion.
Over the last two years, Lesnar has likely been more present at his children's sporting events, as he hasn't stepped foot inside a WWE ring since SummerSlam 2023, when he lost to Cody Rhodes in singles action. This past February, Lesnar was named in the amended lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon for sex trafficking and assault, though the 47-year-old has yet to publicly comment on his involvement in the case. While rumors abound, there are currently no confirmed plans for Lesnar to make a return to WWE.