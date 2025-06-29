Brock Lesnar's One Regret About His Siblings

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Outside of becoming one of WWE's largest attractions over the last decade, Brock Lesnar has achieved success in multiple other sports, such as amateur wrestling, mixed martial arts and football. Along with being a seven-time WWE Champion, he is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion, and a two-time NCAA Division I All-American, with his background in competitive sports allowing Lesnar to transition between prow wrestling and MMA with ease. However, unbeknownst to many, Lesnar comes from a family of talent, with his siblings Troy, Chad, and Brandi having extensive athletic backgrounds, but never chasing careers in professional sports.

In Lesnar's autobiography "Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival," he expressed regret for his brothers and sister, who he believes earned the reputation as "Brock's siblings" rather than being recognized for their own accomplishments.

"I feel bad for my siblings because most of the time I was the center of attention. My two older brothers, Troy and Chad, were standout athletes in their own right but chose not to pursue sports as a career. Over time, they became known as Brock's brothers. My poor little sister, Brandy, was a very good athlete too, and she excelled at basketball, volleyball, track, and any other sport she decided to play. But no matter how well she did, she still had to live in the shadow of her big brother Brock."