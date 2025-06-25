Former WWE Star Shotzi Says X-Ray Confirms Broken Limb, Refuses To Cancel Bookings

Athletes playing through pain and injury is a tale as old as time, one that was just center stage again as Indiana Pacers guard and occasional WWE guest Tyrese Haliburton attempted to play through a calf strain in the NBA Finals, leading to him unfortunately tearing his Achilles. Wrestlers are no different, as best exemplified by Cody Rhodes wrestling Seth Rollins in Hell in a Cell in 2022 despite having a torn pectoral muscle, Britt Baker defending the AEW Women's World Championship with a broken wrist throughout 2021, and CMLL star Volador Jr. continuing a match at the CMLL 90th Aniversario despite suffering a shoulder injury.

Now, former WWE star Shotzi is, in theory, ready to follow that trend. Taking to X on Wednesday morning, Shotzi announced that X-rays had confirmed that she had broken her arm. However, that was not going to slow her down, with Shotzi announcing that she intended to fulfill all of her bookings. Chief among them was an upcoming July 11 show for GCW, where Shotzi was scheduled to take on Matt Cardona, with the former WWE star declaring she'd rather work "in a cast than let Cardona take anything away from her."

Got my X-ray results back. My arm is broken, but I refuse to cancel any of my bookings ESPECIALLY July 11th @GCWrestling_ I would rather wrestle in a cast than let @TheMattCardona take anything away from me. The NEW INDY GOD has spoken! — Shotzi (@ShotziTCB) June 25, 2025

Whether or not Shotzi's arm is actually broken is up for debate though, as while she took to Instagram to post video of her arm in a cast, another post indicates the injury may be part of an angle. Ring camera footage showed Shotzi being confronted by Cardona in her backyard, before an unknown individual attacked her from behind with a chair. Cardona would then run over a prone Shotzi's arm with her tank, before commandeering the vehicle out of her driveway.