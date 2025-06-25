Nic Nemeth Thinks This AEW Star Walks Away From All In With Women's World Title

AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm is set to defend her title against TBS Champion Mercedes Mone — who recently won the CMLL title — during the upcoming AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view. While the match could easily go either way, Nic Nemeth believes he knows who will walk out with the belt once the bell rings, and in an episode of "Busted Open Radio," he explained why as well as pitching a lengthy storyline angle instead.

"If it comes down to it where Mercedes does now have all the belts, she has them all, she's the full-on champion, she beats Toni Storm, the person that finally beats her gets made almost as much as she was," Nemeth added, further suggesting that if Mone doesn't win, it could set up a longtime rivalry or storyline where she managed to get every belt except the AEW Women's World Championship. "That's Cena and Orton for the next ten years, if you want to." Nemeth ultimately revealed who he thinks will come out on top. "I think... my gut feeling is Mercedes wins and holds all the titles and all the cards," he proclaimed.

Despite what Nemeth and others like him might think, Storm has made it clear that she won't go down without a fight. During an episode of "AEW Collision," Storm called Mone out, claiming that she's disappointed in her opponent and berated her for thinking she can take the championship from her, further threatening to eat Mone alive and making it clear that "The CEO" would have to kill her to take the AEW Women's World Championship from her waist.

