AEW's Mina Shirakawa Defied Family's Expectations To Follow Wrestling Dream

There's not many AEW stars more beloved at the moment than Mina Shirakawa. But then again it's hard to imagine any time Shirakawa wasn't a fan favorite, whether it was during her time wrestling for Stardom, or her short stints with AEW/Ring of Honor during that period. What is hard to imagine is a wrestling world without Shirakawa, one that was shockingly possible back when she was younger.

During an appearance on "Close Up with Renee Paquette," Shirakawa revealed that she had lived a whole other life before getting into pro wrestling, one that saw her set up to enter the corporate world, even though she secretly desired a different career.

"I grew up in a very strict family," Shirakawa said. "And my father runs an IT company. He has his own company. So I was expected to study hard, [and] some day take over his business. I was expected. So I went to an all girl private school from junior high. And I studied hard, passed the university entrance exam, and I worked for a bridal company...

"So I followed my parents thinking...[But] deep inside, I had a dream, because ever since I was a child, I admired the people I saw on TV. I wanted to be them...So it was my dream for a long time. So I started working, but I couldn't ignore my feelings. So I quit [my] job, and I started, entered into the entertainment world."