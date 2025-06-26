Keith Lee Reiterates Health & Career Status Amid Longstanding AEW Absence

AEW star Keith Lee hasn't wrestled a match since December 2023, with his AEW Worlds End bout against Swerve Strickland canceled due to health concerns. According to a series of posts on X, Lee is healthy and could even be ready for his return to the ring.

"I am quite fine," Lee wrote to a fan. "It is not up to me when it comes to a return. But blessings to you as well."

It's worth noting that Lee did not overtly confirm whether or not he's cleared to wrestle. When another social media user responded and suggested starting a fan campaign to get Lee booked in AEW, the wrestler gently pushed back on the idea. According to Lee, there's no need for fans to put pressure on Tony Khan, as everything will turn out the way it was supposed to.

"Eventually, the purpose will show itself," Lee stated.

The exact nature of Lee's medical troubles have not been revealed, but as of May 2024, Lee was still working to get himself cleared. By March of this year, however, his status had changed, as Lee declared that he'd been healthy for some time and remained confident he'd return to the ring.

A report emerged in February indicating that Lee was backstage at an "AEW Dynamite" taping, but he still has yet to return to the promotion. Lee first made his AEW debut in 2022, quickly entering a tag team with Strickland before the two split and became rivals. After numerous stops and starts, their feud finally seemed set for its conclusion when Lee was pulled from Worlds End.