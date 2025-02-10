Report: Injured AEW Star Was Backstage At Last Week's Dynamite

Keith Lee hasn't wrestled since the end of 2023, when he was pulled from AEW Worlds End at the last minute with a statement revealing that he was "not medically cleared" by doctors. The exact nature of the wrestler's injury has been kept private, but Lee has remained hopeful about the prospect of getting back in an AEW ring. Now, it appears possible that he's approaching his comeback, with PWInsider reporting that Lee was backstage during last week's "AEW Dynamite" after a long absence from the road.

As of yet, no details have emerged regarding Lee's current injury status. While it's realistic that the AEW star could've been present at "Dynamite" to speak to Tony Khan about a return or creative plans, it's equally possible that Lee was merely visiting friends backstage. Only time (and qualified doctors) will tell when Lee will be healthy enough to wrestle again.

Lee's last match took place on December 23, 2023, when he defeated Brian Cage on an episode of "AEW Collision." He first joined AEW just over three years ago, debuting on the February 9, 2022, episode of "Dynamite." Shortly after debuting with the promotion, Lee formed a tag team with Swerve Strickland, eventually winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship together before the two split and feuded. It was Strickland who was scheduled to serve as Lee's Worlds End opponent before he was pulled, and the two have yet to fully conclude the storyline.

Prior to joining AEW, Lee was a member of the WWE roster and dealt with health scare following a 2020 COVID-19 infection. He eventually recovered from the heart inflammation and returned to action in WWE but was released by the company in November 2021.