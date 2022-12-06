Keith Lee Reflects On Major Health Scare From A Year Ago

Keith Lee has been through a lot in the past year. He was released by WWE in November 2021; signed with AEW in February 2022; and has since won and lost the AEW World Tag Team Titles as part of the volatile Swerve in Our Glory tag team with Swerve Strickland. Prior to all of that, Lee was fighting for his life last year due to heart inflammation caused by contracting COVID-19.

In an interview with "Sports Guys Talking Wrestling," Lee reflected on his near-death experience and revealed the most difficult aspect of his recovery process as he looked to get back in the ring.

"The only thing, during the time where people thought I would die and whatnot, there was a very big 'don't do this' and 'don't do that,'" Lee said. "That was very difficult for me, because I very much enjoy training. So to have it taken away from me was very difficult to deal with on a mental level. But also, my body is very used to an intense level of training."

As for changes Lee has made since his health scare, he said he has embraced a passion of his that he had put on the back-burner years ago in favor of pro wrestling and playing college football.

"I wouldn't say I've changed a whole lot in terms of diet," Lee said. "I changed a little bit in terms of training. But that's more so reconnecting with things that I loved prior to wrestling and football, which was martial arts, in the form of Muay Thai, something that didn't change my training, but added to it. I'd say my volume has increased, but not much more than that."

