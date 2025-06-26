Triple H Has One Question For WWE Fans Upon Arriving In Riyadh For Night Of Champions

WWE is getting ready to present two events in Saudi Arabia over the next several days, with tomorrow's "SmackDown" and Saturday's Night of Champions broadcasting from Riyadh. The company's Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, landed in the country earlier today, with a photo posted to his X account captioned with a familiar phrase.

The company's travel plans for this trip have been the subject of great public interest in light of the United States' recent bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities and ongoing war in the Middle East. The plane carrying much of the talent for this weekend's shows reportedly took off earlier today, while the WWE production crew members who were temporarily stuck in Qatar have since made it safely to Saudi Arabia.

Night of Champions is set to feature the finals for the Men's and Women's King of the Ring tournament. Randy Orton will face Cody Rhodes to see who will challenge John Cena at WWE SummerSlam, while Asuka and Jade Cargill will duke it out for a title shot of their own.

Other matches on the card include John Cena vs. CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship, a Street Fight between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez, and Jacob Fatu defending the United States Championship against his cousin, Solo Sikoa. Be sure to check out our live coverage this Saturday on Wrestling Inc.

Before that, Friday's "SmackDown" should be eventful in its own right. There are three title matches currently scheduled for that show, including Zelina Vega defending her Women's United States Championship against Giulia. Two members of the Wyatt Sicks will challenge the Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship, and Tiffany Stratton will put the WWE Women's Championship on the line in a Last Woman Standing match against Nia Jax.