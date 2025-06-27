DDP Comments On Working With Goldberg, Doesn't Know If GUNTHER Wins At WWE SNME

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has recalled working with Goldberg in the latter's early years in WCW, as well as discussed the match against Gunther.

DDP, during a recent appearance on "JAKIB Sports," remembered training with Goldberg at WCW's Power Plant and how he succeeded despite not being a fan of pro wrestling.

"He came in there with a pedigree. So, he wasn't just somebody off the, you know, guy who just rolled in, decided 'cause he had muscles, he was going to be a wrestler," he said. "He was a phenomenal athlete. I would go down the Power Plant — and it was towards the end of my time down at the Power Plant. If I wasn't on the road, I was at the Power Plant. I was the first to come, I was the last to leave. So I caught Billy just coming out there at a time and I saw he was coming in, I was like, I'll come down there and I'll work with you some, you know, and it really paid off when it was time to, you know, for us to finally work together 'cause he was at that time so green."

The WWE legend explained how Goldberg quickly transformed into the menacing figure he became, stating that Goldberg was essentially playing himself but amplified many times over. DDP also touched upon Goldberg's upcoming match against WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and predicted that Goldberg has a chance of walking away with the title.

"I thought it was a bold move for the world title because — wow, now you don't know what's going to happen because for the business, normally, you would say, well, Bill is going to put freaking Gunther over because he should. But, maybe we're in Atlanta, do you really beat the biggest baby face in Atlanta besides Cody Rhodes? Do you do that? I don't know."

Gunther will defend his title, which he won from Jey Uso, at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12.