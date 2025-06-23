Backstage Update On WWE Creative Plans For Goldberg Leading Up To SNME

Last week on "WWE Raw," Goldberg returned to challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event, which will be held in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. Goldberg's title shot against "The Ring General" is set to be the final match of his career, and according to PWInsider Elite, the WWE Hall Of Famer is scheduled to appear on weekly television leading up to his farewell.

The report states that Goldberg will be featured on Monday's episode of "Raw" and is expected to appear on the show every week until Saturday Night's Main Event, except for the June 30 edition of the program in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce has already announced that Goldberg will be featured in a sit-down interview tonight to formally discuss his retirement match, though there has been no confirmation on GUNTHER's involvement on the show thus far.

Last October, GUNTHER called out Goldberg and his son Gage at WWE Bad Blood at ringside, where the world champion didn't hold back from insulting the former WCW star in front of his family. GUNTHER specifically told Gage that he hopes Goldberg is a better father than he is a professional wrestler, which prompted Goldberg to jump the barricade only for security to hold him back from getting physical. Goldberg's most recent match took place at Elimination Chamber 2022 when he failed to capture the Universal Title against Roman Reigns, with injuries delaying his retirement match for the last three years.