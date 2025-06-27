Matt Cardona Comments On Ex-WWE Star Shotzi Coming For 'Indy God' Title After Release

Matt Cardona is not pleased with former WWE star Shotzi allegedly stealing his intellectual property and has vowed to sue her if she doesn't back off.

Shotzi, a few weeks after her WWE release, stated that she wants to take Cardona's "Indy God" nickname and declared that she would be willing to even fight him in a death match. Cardona has hit out at Shotzi in an interview with Daniel Menna, claiming that he will sue and take her house.

"Well, that green-haired bi*ch, she's stealing my intellectual property — 'The 'Death Match King,' 'The Indy God.' Like, I have that trademarked, you know, so if she wants me to sue her, I will. I know where she lives. I'll take her house. I don't care. I'm building a new house in her neighborhood. I'll have two houses. Maybe I'll turn her house into a toy room if she keeps it up," he said.

Cardona said that he was trying to help Shotzi out after leaving WWE, by offering her a spot in his company's new toy line, but isn't happy that Shotzi has seemingly backstabbed him.

"Then I saw she's trying to get involved with my garage beer sponsorship. So, first, you know, when she got released, I felt bad for the girl. I'm like, you know what? Let's get her a payday. Let's add her to Big Rubber Guys, my toy company's new toy line. And I thought we were cool," he added. "I just wanted to throw her a bone, and then, of course, make some money off her, too. And then she starts using like my 'Indy God' name, my 'Death Match King' name, and like the garage beer sponsorship. She's really infringing on my intellectual property, and I don't like it one bit."

Cardona and Shotzi were supposed to face off in GCW on July 11, but after the latter broke her arm, it remains to be seen if the match will take place.