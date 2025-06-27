WWE Night Of Champions 2012: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I overall really enjoyed going back to watch this show. I had a lot of fond memories, like the antics of Team Hell No, and in my older age, I had a new appreciation for Eve Torres and her athletic ability. But, there was one thing that stuck out to me on this show that I really didn't care for. Its not due to the match quality, per say, but just its existence on the card. Then-Money in the Bank holder Dolph Ziggler took on Randy Orton in the middle of the show, the show, titled Night of CHAMPIONS, with no title on the line, here. There didn't seem to be much rhyme or reason behind this match, either. Despite Orton being a top babyface and Ziggler a rising heel, there wasn't much heat or a feud behind this match, that I can either remember, or from what any research lead me to.

While I can't remember when the concept of putting the Money in the Bank briefcase on the line outside of just the ladder match came about, obviously after the concept's inception at WrestleMania in 2005, if hadn't happened before this night in 2012, this is where it should have started. Ziggler should have put the briefcase and guaranteed title shot on the line against Orton, though that would mean the match finish would need to have been changed. At this point in time, Orton had been with WWE for a decade, and losing to someone holding the MITB briefcase wouldn't have been the end of the world for his character.

Orton losing, as much as I liked him even back then, honestly, wouldn't really have been a bad thing. This match was seemingly meant to help establish Ziggler as an upper-card player ahead of his cash-in on Alberto del Rio, though that wouldn't happen until six months later. Him defeating "The Legend Killer" on his way to his first World Heavyweight Championship would be a good stepping stone, even if it might have been a distant memory by the time he cashed in on Del Rio on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania 29.

While I'm well aware there are two matches on the 2025 Night of Champions card that don't have titles on the line or are part of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, at least there are two singles matches, with one even having a stipulation. Here, Orton and Ziggler were on a card where every other match was for a championship, and it just stuck out to me enough that I wasn't a fan. I'd also be remiss if I didn't mention how much Vickie Guerrero's shrill "Excuse Me!" gimmick still grates on my nerves today, but that was honestly the least of my issues with this match-up. This was a solid in-ring match and the work of both men was solid, but it just wasn't a bout for Night of Champions without a major stipulation.

Written by Daisy Ruth