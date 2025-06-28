WWE HOFer The Undertaker Thanks Bron Breakker For 'Keeping The Real In Wrestling'

His bellicose barks reign supreme in WWE, and for that, Bron Breakker has won over The Undertaker's respect. The second generation wrestler has surpassed many expectations placed on the shoulders of any second generational talent in this business, including keeping the art of wrestling pure, ruthless, and real. The Undertaker took a moment to tip his baseball cap to the former two-time Intercontinental Champion in a recent interview.

"You're single handedly keeping the real in wrestling, brother," the Hall of Famer told Breakker during their chat on "Six Feet Under." "I like it, man. I can already tell by the way you're answering your questions...I love it...I know what you're doing, and I appreciate that so much, especially in this generation."

Breakker joined WWE in 2021, sizing up talents in "WWE NXT" until 2024, when he joined the main roster. Now aligning himself with other menacing hotheads like Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman, Breakker's powerhouse combativeness cannot be contained. Breakker is one of six men to ever hold the NXT Championship twice in his career. The inaugural champion of the belt is none other than the man who wants to redesign, rebuild, and reclaim WWE in his image, and the man Breakker now answers to/does merciless favors for, Seth Rollins.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.