Bron Breakker Shares His Plans For WWE Intercontinental Championship Run

WWE's Bron Breakker, who is being tipped to be one of the top stars in the promotion, has described his motto in life and his goals as an Intercontinental Champion.

Breakker retained the Intercontinental title at this weekend's Survivor Series: WarGames PLE, defeating Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser on Saturday's show, in what was a brutal and physical battle. After the show, the former "WWE NXT" star was asked about his mission statement with the title around his waist.

"I stand for three words — I've been doing this for a very long time, it's been engraved into me, it's what I believe I stand for — and that's: effort, attitude, and toughness. Spells EAT — that's my motto. You always gotta eat, man," said Breakker.

The Intercontinental Champion outlined his goals whenever he enters the ring, sharing his motto and principles for his pro wrestling career.

"Every time I step out there, I try to give you guys every single thing that I have. No matter what, no matter when, whether it's Survivor Series, or WrestleMania, or Monday Night 'Raw,' doesn't matter. I'm going to do the best possible job that I can possibly do, and give you guys everything, and it's a testament to what I stand for. How tough that I am, how much effort that I'm giving, how great of an attitude that I have — those are all controllable things. So, it's what I live by," he said.

The 27-year-old seems to have oodles of confidence and self-belief in his abilities, claiming earlier this year that there is no one like him in the ring. Breakker has had a meteoric rise in WWE, already targeting big-name stars like Roman Reigns and CM Punk in his first year on the main roster, and at this rate, he's poised to reach the top echelon of WWE soon.