Backstage Update On WWE NXT Running Events At UFC Apex

Back in June 2024, "WWE NXT" moved its annual Battleground Premium Live Event from the Emmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia to the UFC's Apex venue in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was a move that surprised many people, especially given that the event was also moved from Memorial Day weekend where it would have given competition to AEW Double or Nothing, but since the event was such a success, fans have wondered if "NXT" will ever return to The Apex.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer discussed the idea of "NXT" holding a residency at The Apex, with a number of events being held at the UFC facility that will enable WWE to host a residency for a fraction of the cost than if they took "NXT" on the road. Meltzer also noted that hosting a residency at The Apex could also lend to the idea of WWE possibly opening up a second training site, similar to the WWE Performance Center, in Las Vegas. It was rumored in 2024 that WWE would move the Performance Center from Orlando, Florida to Las Vegas so WWE and UFC, who are both under the TKO umbrella, would be in one site rather than two on opposite ends of the United States.

WWE have made an effort of moving some of its major operations to "Sin City" since Endeavor bought the company in 2023. Most notably, WrestleMania 41 was originally rumored to be taking place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, while WrestleMania 42 had been confirmed to be taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana. However, both events were moved to Las Vegas, with the reasons ranging from not wanting to compete with March Madness, better weather, and the success of the WrestleMania 40 kick-off event that also took place in Las Vegas.