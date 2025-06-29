Triple H Talks Jade Cargill Rising To New Level In QOTR Win At WWE Night Of Champions

For the first time in her WWE career, Jade Cargill is now in line for a world championship opportunity. This comes after the former All Elite Wrestling star defeated Asuka in the Queen of the Ring tournament finals to secure herself a WWE Women's Championship match against Tiffany Stratton at WWE SummerSlam. During the Night of Champions post-show, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque addressed Cargill's journey to getting to this position.

"Jade Cargill has grown tremendously," Levesque said. "When you walk in the doors of WWE, it does not matter where you have been. It doesn't matter what you've done. The level here is different. The playing field is different. What you go through, the nerves, everything that comes with it, you are now at a different level, and it takes a long time to adapt to that. Jade Cargill has done it incredibly well.

"Take nothing away from Asuka. Asuka, coming off a year-long injury, I think she is just getting her feet under her, but Jade pulling off an incredible victory tonight, Queen of the Ring, and she will go on to a championship match at SummerSlam. She had an incredible night."

Since joining WWE in September 2023, Cargill has enjoyed two reigns as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with Bianca Belair, though their second one resulted in Naomi filling Cargill's spot amidst her on-screen absence. In AEW, Cargill made history as the first ever TBS Champion, with her run spanning more than 500 days before she was dethroned by Kris Statlander. Looking ahead, Cargill will meet Stratton for their second ever singles match, this time with the latter's WWE Women's Championship on the line.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.