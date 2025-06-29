Elayna Black (Fka Cora Jade) Says She Wouldn't Return To WWE Today If They Called Her

In early May, WWE released several talents from its main roster and "WWE NXT" brand, including Cora Jade. Jade has since entered the free agency market under her former ring name, Elayna Black, with her next major landing spot unknown. While appearing on the "Power Alphas Podcast," Black addressed the possibility of an immediate return to WWE.

"Everything happens for a reason. Again, I'm never going to bash WWE. I loved my time there. Did I want to lose my dream job? No, but if they called me tomorrow and asked me to come back, I would say no because right now is the time," Black said. "I'm excited now. Obviously, I'm past the initial shock of it all and obviously it comes in waves."

Initially, the news of her WWE release admittedly brought Black to tears as she tried to absorb it while visiting the home of former WWE star Bea Priestley and husband Riley Osborne, whom WWE had also let go that day. Fortunately for Black, she found a sense of peace in being around Osborne, Priestley (who left WWE in February 2025), and "NXT" star Stevie Turner for a period of time afterward. Still, the gravity of the situation, which she previously predicted for herself, later hit Black once more.

"I come home and I'm like 'S***, I really did lose my dream job.' But I feel very excited about the future," Black said. "Who knows where I'm going to end up. I'm 24 years old. I don't know where I'll end up it. Whatever company it is, wherever I end up, I do know that I'm not done wrestling and I do want to continue wrestling. It's the only thing I've ever known since I was 8 years old. 16 years of my life now has been dedicated to making it to WWE, and now it's almost like a breakup in a way."

