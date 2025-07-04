Mark Henry Says This WWE NOC Spot Could Have Resulted In Injury: 'No Need To Rush'

Many within the "Busted Open" crew weren't all that impressed with the tomfoolery that happened around the ring during the last stretch of John Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship defense against archrival CM Punk at last Saturday's WWE Night of Champions premium live event. It wasn't so much Rollins' faux cash-in they were unimpressed by, but it was how quick Rollins' relegated bodyguards (as Mark Henry calls them – Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker) ran in and assaulted Punk. Preaching for Reed and Breakker to slow down and take their time rather than dash in and potentially cause injuries on all of those involved, Henry casted his advised wisdom on the three man crew on what to do next time.

"My message to those guys: When you're in the ring, or outside, or wherever, there's never a rush, so much that you... rush something where somebody could've gotten hurt, because Punk really could've gotten hurt when they both put him through the table," the Hall of Famer warned." "Take your time!"

Since Rollins' wrecking crew formed post-WrestleMania 41, no one is safe. "The Visionary's" crusade promises to redesign, rebuild, and reclaim the WWE in his image. So far, he's on the right track, as he is the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank recipient, all thanks to Reed and Breakker's grievous bodily harm to those who think they can dismantle this unholy union.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.