5 Iconic Kenny Omega In-Ring Cosplays (And WrestlingInc's Favorite)

A look so iconic that it has left a mark on Kenny Omega's career forever. The rise of "The Cleaner" throughout 2016 was one of the most talked about stories not just in NJPW, but in all of wrestling. He ousted AJ Styles from the Bullet Club and took the leader role for himself, beat Hiroshi Tanahashi for the vacant IWGP Intercontinental Championship, and would eventually go on to become the first non-Japanese wrestler to win the G1 Climax tournament. There was nothing that could possibly stop him at that time heading into the biggest match of his career at that point.

That's why when he showed up to his match with Kazuchika Okada at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 11 event at the Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2017, fans were treated to a video of a naked Omega wandering the streets of Tokyo akin to Arnold Schwarzenegger in "The Terminator." After beating up three men who didn't know who they were dealing with, Omega took their clothes and emerged from the entrance way with a "Terminator" mask, a leather jacket, and a shotgun, all while his "Devil Sky" entrance music he had at the time incorporated the main riff from "The Terminator" soundtrack.

Omega has gone a lot further with his looks over the years, but the simplicity of his "Terminator" inspired look at Wrestle Kingdom 11 is one that many fans still remember fondly. As for the part of the entrance that has left its mark on Omega's career, any time he goes for a dive to the outside, he will get down on one knee in the middle of the ring while the fans clap the sound of "The Terminator" soundtrack, all thanks to this entrance, and his look, from Wrestle Kingdom 11