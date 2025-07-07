Former WWE Star Rhyno Explains Why Last Five Years Have Been The Best Of His Career

Former WWE and TNA Wrestling star Rhyno has described the last five years as the best of his pro wrestling career, as he has been able to dabble in various other aspects of the business besides wrestling.

Rhyno is currently in the third decade of his wrestling career, but still features in various indie promotions and even made his AEW debut recently. The veteran star left TNA at the end of 2024, and during his five-year run with the company, he got to produce matches, while he also put time into his own wrestling promotion, Insane Wrestling Revolution.

"I say the last five years have been the best in my wrestling career, 'cause not only did I produce for three years — the last three years I was with TNA, you know, [I also] wrestled, [and] ran a promotion. So you're booking, you're running a business, you're dealing with dollars and cents, you're dealing with travel, you're dealing with this, you're dealing with that," he said during an interview with "The Wrestling Classic." "You're producing and you're still wrestling and all that stuff and learning, you know? And trying to help a lot of guys and girls out."

Rhyno, during his time in TNA, worked as a backstage producer while also being an active wrestler. Since his departure from the promotion — which reportedly happened after he was asked to take a pay cut by TNA — Rhyno has wrestled at several indie promotions. He also made a surprise appearance on "AEW Dynamite" to face off against Nick Wayne for the ROH World Television Championship. He also wrestles in his Michigan-based promotion, IWR, aside from booking the shows, while also continuing to feature in the indies in North America.