Bully Ray Details What Happened When WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg Had 'Real Matches'

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has detailed what could — and has — gone wrong when Goldberg leads the match.

Goldberg will lace up his wrestling boots one final time at Saturday Night's Main Event, where he will go up against WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. He was never known for his in-ring chops, but had a few moves that were devastating during his prime, with his matches being short and quick, which is what Ray feels he and WWE should use yet again in the match.

"I have never heard from fellow wrestlers or anybody ever that Bill was the leader of the match. I don't know how Bill could be a leader in the match. From day 1, Bill's matches were very controlled — three-minute, quick, intense matches. When Bill had to have 'real matches,' that's when things got wonky," Ray stated on "Busted Open." "I think if you put Bill in there and left him as the leader of the match, I don't think it gives the match the greatest opportunity to succeed. I think Gunther is the guy to calm him down, who can take the stuff that Bill wants to do, who can give it back to him, who can chop him down, beat him down."

The WWE legend feels that Goldberg should be in a situation where he is down and out in his match with Gunther, but gets help from the crowd in Atlanta to bring him out of tough situations.

"I would love to see Goldberg in a situation in his adopted hometown, down, at the knees of Gunther, so those people are chanting, 'Goldberg, Goldberg,' where you want to see the guy get up and make that comeback," he added.

Ray also stated that WWE doesn't care about the quality of the match between Goldberg and Gunther, but wants fans to experience the "spectacle" that Goldberg will deliver.