Mark Henry Explains Why R-Truth Is 'A Made Man' After WWE Return At Money In The Bank

WWE legend Mark Henry has explained how R-Truth became a made man following his return at Money in the Bank, emphasizing the role the fans played in it.

Truth's return to WWE was primarily due to how the fans reacted following his brief exit from WWE. Henry said on a recent episode of "Shak Wrestling" that the fans not only love the veteran star but also respect him, and they forced WWE's hand to re-sign him.

"I don't go by what is feudal. I want the life comment. And the life comment is that the fans chose Truth. They love him, they respect him, they're entertained by him. And when he said that he was gone, people were like, 'No, that's the world of pro wrestling. We want what we want. We love what we love. And if you're not going to give us what we want, we're going to go somewhere else and get it.' The WWE did not want that smoke. They didn't want they didn't want the fans to be like, 'This is a guy that was number one in t-shirt sales. You gonna get rid of him?' This is a guy that just the week before had a match against your champion and got as much of a reaction as the champion did walk into the ring. This is a guy that had three matches in the year prior, but he was still able to go to the ring and have everybody in the building cheer him. I dare you to name another wrestler that happened to this year."

Henry declared that once the fans choose a wrestler, they're a "made" star, i.e., they're untouchable in the eyes of the audience.

"When the fans choose you, you're a made man. You're a made woman."

WWE star Natalya also acknowledged the role the fans played in bringing Truth back, but admitted that not all released stars might get the same treatment, noting that the fans' love for Truth is unparalleled.