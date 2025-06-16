Natalya Thinks R-Truth Made Important Point With WWE Return

Natalya has spoken about R-Truth's return to WWE and how the fans were the main reason for his return.

Natalya recently discussed with "Toronto Sun" about what to expect from Ron Killings following his return and his promo on "WWE Raw."

"So when Ron Killings is saying like, he's speaking from his heart, he's speaking from his soul. I loved what he said last night on Raw. I think he's about to tap into the greatest work that he's ever done," she said. "I think all of this stuff that has happened over the last couple weeks, it's meant to take Truth to a totally different realm in his career that he's really ready to tap into."

She feels that Truth's promo on "Raw," where he thanked the fans for their support to bring him back to WWE, was one of the most powerful things she has seen.

"The fans spoke up, and then Truth, you know, acknowledged that last night [on Raw]. He was like, 'It's the fans that did this for me. You guys did this for me. Don't ever think for a second that your voice doesn't matter because it does.' And I think that's one of the most powerful things," she said.

Natalya compared Ron Killings' situation to that of Naomi, drawing parallels between their recent journeys, as she believes both were tired of their old personas and wanted to showcase something different to the audience, focusing more on themselves rather than solely on being entertaining.