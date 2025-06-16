Natalya Thinks R-Truth Made Important Point With WWE Return
Natalya has spoken about R-Truth's return to WWE and how the fans were the main reason for his return.
Natalya recently discussed with "Toronto Sun" about what to expect from Ron Killings following his return and his promo on "WWE Raw."
"So when Ron Killings is saying like, he's speaking from his heart, he's speaking from his soul. I loved what he said last night on Raw. I think he's about to tap into the greatest work that he's ever done," she said. "I think all of this stuff that has happened over the last couple weeks, it's meant to take Truth to a totally different realm in his career that he's really ready to tap into."
She feels that Truth's promo on "Raw," where he thanked the fans for their support to bring him back to WWE, was one of the most powerful things she has seen.
"The fans spoke up, and then Truth, you know, acknowledged that last night [on Raw]. He was like, 'It's the fans that did this for me. You guys did this for me. Don't ever think for a second that your voice doesn't matter because it does.' And I think that's one of the most powerful things," she said.
Natalya compared Ron Killings' situation to that of Naomi, drawing parallels between their recent journeys, as she believes both were tired of their old personas and wanted to showcase something different to the audience, focusing more on themselves rather than solely on being entertaining.
Natalya on why all released wrestlers may not return like R-Truth
Natalya believes that not all stars released by WWE will be brought back just because fans demand it, highlighting that Ron Killings deserves a better send-off because he is such a beloved figure.
"He was so right in the way that he was like it's the fans, it's the people that poured their hearts out wanting him back, and so again, it's not one of those things that like every time somebody gets released that everybody can just scream and shout from the rooftops that they want someone back. He's somebody that's just so beloved, and he's somebody that's given so much to this industry, and he's somebody that just can't ... you just can't go, 'Okay, goodbye,'" Natalya added.
Natalya also praised WWE's decision to bring back the veteran star and predicted that Killings is set to embark on one of his most fun runs of his career.
"I do give WWE credit in the sense that like they pivoted and everybody's going to win from this, everybody's going to win, Truth is going to get to dip into the most fun character that he's ever gotten to do, and it's just making for a really fun like cool, unpredictable environment where it's like, hey, this isn'tjust about what a creative team wants or what talent wants. This is also a little bit of what our audience really wants."
It seems that Natalya is right in how Killings will be positioned going forward, as he is seemingly set to feud with Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, after attacking him.