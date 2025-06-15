Matt Hardy Weighs In On Fans Forcing WWE's Hand On R-Truth Situation

The wrestling world was shocked to its core when it was reported that WWE was preparing to let R-Truth's contract expire, with several former and current stars expressing their appreciation for the veteran. One of these was Matt Hardy, who emphasized his utter shock at the move ahead of Truth's return at Money in the Bank. Now, Truth is not just back but working a more serious gimmick as Ron Killings, and Hardy didn't hesitate to give credit to the fans, who have been chanting "We Want Truth" since the news broke.

"I think that the backlash showed just how much he is loved, how much he's adored," Hardy said during an episode of his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast. "There was so much outrage towards WWE for just like letting him go like that, that they kinda forced their hand, and they were forced to bring him back."

Hardy added that he believes Killings is deserving and a model employee, noting his flexibility in doing any story given to him.

"It blew my mind that he just wasn't in WWE, that they wouldn't find some way to keep him around," Hardy said. "The fan backlash just backfired on them ... in pro wrestling you do have to listen to your fans to a degree."

