AEW CEO Tony Khan Follows Up On Idea Of ROH Rebrand In Pursuit Of Media Rights Deal

It's the biggest weekend of the year for AEW, with All In: Texas set to take place in Globe Life Field this Saturday. But Tony Khan will have much more than All In on his plate, as Ring of Honor will also be running Supercard of Honor one day before, with matches such as Bandido vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Athena vs. Thunder Rosa promising to be massive matches in their own right. And ROH's presence also guarantees more questions regarding its future.

In an interview with "WFAA," Khan received a few questions about ROH's future, particularly regarding any plans to rebrand ROH to "AEW Ring of Honor" in pursuit of a media rights deal. It's an idea Khan himself floated last year, and though Khan is keeping the door open towards the idea, he seemed to be leaning more towards keeping ROH's branding as is, feeling confident a media rights deal could still be reached.

"I still think there's a great chance to develop ROH," Khan said. "And we really have done a lot of work to develop ROH. They're [AEW and ROH] unique companies...structurally, I think that does make a lot of sense. I still think there's merit to that. But there are also a lot of reasons why I've positioned it the way I have. Ring of Honor, I still think we have a chance to strike at great opportunities.

"AEW has made huge media rights deals that have changed the landscape for all wrestling companies, including ROH. And any deal we do, it's got to make really good sense for everyone involved, including us at ROH, but also AEW. So that is something I've considered...Right now, I think we've done a great job positioning the company as leaders and leading champions like Athena and Bandido."

