WWE Stars With Surprising Minnesota Roots

In a way, this leads us to some of the more surprising wrestling stars with Minnesota roots, stars that developed those roots not via birth, but by being transplanted there. An obvious one would be Hogan. To be fair, that one doesn't entirely hold water; Hogan's AWA run was very brief in the 80s, and has become more of an interesting footnote on his history, especially compared to the highs, lows, and controversies he's since drawn. But Hogan's time in Minnesota does still matter; after all, would Hulkamania truly have found its footing if Gagne hadn't given Hogan the opportunity to have his first real babyface run? So there are roots there; those roots just happen to not hold a candle to the ones developed by, say, Shelton Benjamin and Brock Lesnar.

Like Hogan, Benjamin and Lesnar were not from Minnesota; Benjamin was born and raised in Orangeburg, South Carolina, while Lesnar grew up in Webster, South Dakota, which was at least a tad closer to Minnesota than South Carolina is. Like Hogan, Benjamin and Lesnar's time in Minnesota was relatively short-lived. And also like Hogan, their time in Minnesota was significant, perhaps even more so than the Hulkster's. Plenty of credit should go to the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers wrestling team for that. Benjamin arrived their first, transferring from NC State on a wrestling scholarship in the mid-90s, and proved to be a successful amateur wrestler and later assistant coach for the school. Lesnar followed a same path, transferring to Minnesota after two years of junior college, and would wind up training with Benjamin, who became his roommate. The success the two had wound up serving as a spring board for getting them noticed by WWE, and subsequently leading to successful careers for both in the business.