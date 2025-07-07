AEW's Nick Wayne To Defend ROH TV Title Vs. CMLL Star At Supercard Of Honor 2025

Even the distance of a few weeks has done little to nullify the impact that was "AEW Grand Slam: Mexico City," and the other shows held in Arena Mexico that week. One of those shows happened to be "Ring of Honor Global Wars: Mexico," which was shot before and after "Grand Slam," and featured one match in Blue Panther vs. Lee Moriarty that served as a precursor to Supercard of Honor, where Panther and Moriarty will meet again, this time for Moriarty's ROH Pure Championship.

As it turns out, it won't be the only rematch from Global Wars taking place on Supercard. On X Monday afternoon, ROH announced that Nick Wayne would be putting his World Television Championship on the line against CMLL luchador Titan. The match is a rematch from "Global Wars: Mexico," where Titan wrestled Wayne to a draw in a Proving Ground match, thus securing himself a title match for a later date.

This will be the third time Wayne and Titan have squared off with each other in the last three months; in addition to Supercard and "Global Wars," the two wrestled during New Japan's Best of the Super Juniors tournament in May. That match didn't work out for Wayne either, as Titan not only defeated the soon to be 20 year old, but also eliminating him from coming out of Block B and moving onto the tournament final.

While Wayne will look to avenge prior defeats, Titan will look to win his first championship in either AEW or Ring of Honor. The former Los Ingobernables de Japon member first wrestled for ROH back in 2018 during the Sinclair era, returning to the promotion this past March. Titan has also worked several AEW shows, including wrestling Chris Jericho last year in a losing effort.