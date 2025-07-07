Bully Ray Outlines Misgivings With AEW All In 2025 Main Event Stipulation

The final card for AEW All In Texas shaped up over the last week and on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," it was revealed that "Hangman" Adam Page and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will go head-to-head in a Texas Death Match in what many are assuming will be the main event. It will be the pair's second Texas Death Match facing one another, with their first bloody bout occurring at Revolution 2023 when "Hangman" defeated Moxley. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray isn't a fan of the stipulation being added, which he discussed on "Busted Open Radio," and explained it seems like a go-to match for AEW, and pondered if it really should be the main event of what is expected to be a longer show.

"They have their Texas Death Match and they need all the bells and whistles because the fans have already seen four to four and a half hours of a very strong wrestling show that AEW fans love," he said. "I encourage AEW to not allow any other talent to use the bells, whistles, toys, and creative liberties that the main event is going to use... If you want to say that AEW is where the best wrestle, then give me four to four and a half hours of the best wrestling on the planet and then give me the Texas Death Match, because that match will mean even more."

AEW pay-per-views are notoriously long and usually have upward of 12 matches per show. Last year's All In event from Wembley Stadium featured a total of 11 matches. As of this writing, eight matches have been announced for the show, with a Fightful Select report indicating another multi-person match will be added to the card before Saturday.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.