The Indiana Wrestling Federation Ran By A WWE Hall Of Famer's Family

For a state that's often forgotten about, Indiana has produced its fair share of legends, real and fictional. A good chunk of them have come from basketball, including French Lick native Larry Bird, Indiana Pacers sharpshooter Reggie Miller, current Pacers point guard, and WWE fan, Tyrese Haliburton, and anyone who was involved in the production of the classic sports film "Hoosiers." Few, however, have come from the realm of pro wrestling, despite the fact that Indiana has a rich history with the sport. So it's probably a good thing that the biggest wrestling star to ever originate out of the "Hoosier State" is one of the most accomplished pro wrestlers in history; five time wrestling Hall of Famer Dick the Bruiser.

Born in Delphi, Indiana, Bruiser lived quite an eventful life over his 62 years; in addition to his wrestling career, he also played four seasons in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers during the early 50s. When he finally stepped off the gridiron and into the wrestling ring in 1954, after training with Verne Gagne and Joe Pazandak, it kick started a 35 year career that saw Bruiser win multiple World Championships, 20+ Tag Team Championship reigns, garner a reputation for being one of the greatest heels ever, and become an inspiration to famous Indiana natives such as talk show host and comedian David Letterman. Through it all, he remained attached to his home state via his promotion, World Wrestling Association, which he bought, with help, in 1964 and ran till 1989, often serving as its top star. And though Bruiser died a few years later at the relatively young age of 62, his legacy has persevered, in no small part due to Dick the Bruiser Jr., Bruiser's son-in-law.