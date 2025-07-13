Alexa Bliss Details Insane, Last-Minute Schedule For WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Return

Alexa Bliss returned to wrestling at this year's WWE Royal Rumble, bringing to an end a two-year absence. Rumors regarding a potential return for Bliss had been circulating before a report emerged stating that the two sides had reached an impasse. Then, Bliss appeared in the 21st spot of the Women's Royal Rumble. According to an interview on "The Nikki & Brie Show," the appearance came together just hours before.

"I got the call at midnight the night before," Bliss said. "It wasn't fully decided until like 4 AM. I get a call at 5. They're like, 'Alright, we need you on a plane by 10 AM.'"

WWE wanted to keep the return a surprise, so Bliss was flown into Cincinnati, Ohio, and driven to the Rumble in Indianapolis, Indiana. She arrived just two hours before the match was set to begin, and Bliss was snuck into the stadium so fans wouldn't see, going directly to hair and makeup.

"I hadn't slept, I hadn't eaten," Bliss admitted. "No one knew I was there. The girls didn't know I was there until I was in Gorilla [position]."

Hosts Nikki and Brie Garcia (or Bella, for WWE fans) commended Bliss for being able to put in such a performance on short notice. When the moment finally came, Bliss was surprised at the huge reception from the audience, as she'd psyched herself out ahead of time by worrying that nobody would care. They did, and though she only lasted 11 minutes in the match, it marked the start of her latest run with the company. Next up for Bliss is tonight's WWE Evolution, where she'll team up with Charlotte Flair to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Nikki & Brie Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.