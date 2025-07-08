Penta Swears Revenge On Seth Rollins After Low-Blow-Tainted WWE Raw Loss

Just as Penta seemed to be inching toward victory with a Mexican Destroyer on "WWE Raw" this week, his opponent Seth Rollins pulled out a sneaky maneuver, namely a low blow, and a curb stomp to prevent him from reaching it. As a result, Penta is now on a path to revenge.

"Seth Rollins, at Money in the Bank, you did it. Tonight, you did it again. But you know what? I don't care how many times I have to lose, I'm going to make it," Penta said in a post-show TikTok video (transcribed into English). "I promise you and all the people, I don't care how many times I have to face you. I swear to you Seth Rollins, I'm coming for you and I'm going to beat you. And you know why? Because I am Penta, El Zero Miedo."

Following their latest encounter on "Raw," a rematch between Penta and Rollins has yet to be ordered. Instead, Rollins now turns his attention to LA Knight, whom he will take on at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. Given that Knight saved Penta from a post-match beatdown from Rollins and allies on the red brand, Penta could feel inclined to return the favor at SNME, and in turn, set up another potential faceoff with Rollins.

Outside of his dealings with Penta and Knight, Rollins currently serves as the Men's Money in the Bank holder, which guarantees him a title opportunity of his choosing at any time and any place. "The Revolutionary" also leads a newer stable in WWE, with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman as his cohorts.