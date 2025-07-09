MJF Comments On Recent Changes To The Atmosphere In AEW's Locker Room

As All Elite Wrestling marches towards its biggest event of the year, All In Texas on July 12, fans around the world are not only excited about the big event in Texas, but they are excited about the fact that the company seems to be firing on all cylinders. After nearly three years of drama, incidents, and disciplinary committees, AEW seems to be in the best shape its been since the famed year of 2021, to the point where even former AEW World Champion MJF had to throw his hands up and praise the vibe around the company during a recent interview with TVInsider.

"In all sincerity, there is a change in the air, and I'll tell you why. Everybody that is in the AEW locker room right now wants to be in the AEW locker room right now, believes in what AEW stands for, believes that professional wrestling couldn't be monopolized and believes in the spirit of what professional wrestling is supposed to look like. The spirit of professional wrestling isn't supposed to be corporate. It's a sport. Much like all the best American pastimes like football or baseball. I think the money aspect, while being important, it just can not supersede the beautiful, violent art that all sports are. That goes across the full spectrum. Not just pro wrestling."

Maxwell Jacob Friedman did claim that the rebuilding phase that AEW has been going through in recent years has all been on his back, with his 13 month reign as AEW World Champion occurring during that phase. However, even he knows that it's been a team effort. "I don't think this roster has ever been more hungry. This roster has never been more on the same page when it comes to just wanting to prove what AEW is all about and AEW stands for."