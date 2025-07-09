MJF Comments On Recent Changes To The Atmosphere In AEW's Locker Room
As All Elite Wrestling marches towards its biggest event of the year, All In Texas on July 12, fans around the world are not only excited about the big event in Texas, but they are excited about the fact that the company seems to be firing on all cylinders. After nearly three years of drama, incidents, and disciplinary committees, AEW seems to be in the best shape its been since the famed year of 2021, to the point where even former AEW World Champion MJF had to throw his hands up and praise the vibe around the company during a recent interview with TVInsider.
"In all sincerity, there is a change in the air, and I'll tell you why. Everybody that is in the AEW locker room right now wants to be in the AEW locker room right now, believes in what AEW stands for, believes that professional wrestling couldn't be monopolized and believes in the spirit of what professional wrestling is supposed to look like. The spirit of professional wrestling isn't supposed to be corporate. It's a sport. Much like all the best American pastimes like football or baseball. I think the money aspect, while being important, it just can not supersede the beautiful, violent art that all sports are. That goes across the full spectrum. Not just pro wrestling."
Maxwell Jacob Friedman did claim that the rebuilding phase that AEW has been going through in recent years has all been on his back, with his 13 month reign as AEW World Champion occurring during that phase. However, even he knows that it's been a team effort. "I don't think this roster has ever been more hungry. This roster has never been more on the same page when it comes to just wanting to prove what AEW is all about and AEW stands for."
MJF Gave The AEW Roster Their Flowers
While MJF would love to take all of the credit for himself when it comes to the success of All In Texas, as well as the upswing in AEW's momentum, he did have to give credit to specific members of the AEW roster for not only elevating the main event scene, but playing their part in the midcard as well.
The other thing I've noticed. I've been here for six years, and here are just the facts. Fans hate facts. They love feelings. I'm the fact guy. For six years I've been number one, with a bullet, the most consistent, highest drawing, minute-for-minute ratings draw that we have. There have been times where I really felt like I was pulling seven gigantic airplanes at the same time, all by myself. Now more than ever, while I don't like any of these people, you have MJF but also Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, Hangman Page and Jon Moxley. Then you have so many characters that I wouldn't ever call the supporting cast. You have your Kyle Fletcher, [Konosuke] Takeshita and the Hurt Syndicate, which I'm a part of. We have been the most consistent and biggest part of the show. You have your Adam Cole, Daniel Garcia, the list goes on and on.
MJF will cross paths with a number of AEW stars at All In Texas as he will be the number two entrant into the Casino Gauntlet match, where the winner will guarantee themselves a shot at the AEW World Championship for any time they choose. Mark Briscoe and Mistico are the other two confirmed entrants, with up to 18 more potentially entering the match. However, not everyone will get into the match as the Casino Gauntlet can end at any time, meaning MJF could win the match within the first few seconds.