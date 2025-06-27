Backstage News On Internal AEW Reaction To Recent Stretch Of Big TV Events

The road to All Elite Wrestling's biggest event on North American soil has certainly been an eventful one, and still has some major stops left to go. Since Double or Nothing on May 25, AEW has held a pair of four hour TV specials, Fyter Fest and Summer Blockbuster, they've traveled Arena Mexico for the Grand Slam Mexico edition of "AEW Dynamite," and are just days away from "Dynamite" celebrating its landmark 300th episode, while "AEW Collision" will celebrate its 100th episode that same week.

Even before these shows, it seemed that the vibe surrounding AEW was one of major positivity, and that the company was in a much better place than it was a year or two ago. That has all but been confirmed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, who has reported that there have been a number of very positive reactions from behind the scenes in AEW, and that the atmosphere is as good as it has been in a long time. Sources noted to Fightful that the stretch of shows leading up to All In Texas was seen as one of the company's most important run of shows ever given that they needed to be special in their own right, while also building towards the big event on July 12, and that is something people in AEW think has worked like a charm.

AEW will be hosting other special episodes of "Dynamite" and "Collision" later on this year. The road to Forbidden Door in London, England will see the company hold a residency in the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois, and AEW's debut in Scotland on August 20, while the road to All Out in Toronto, Canada will primarily take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as AEW will host another residency, this time at the iconic 2300 Arena.