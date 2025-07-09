Jersey Shore Star Declares A Situation With WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champ

Before the days of "Total Divas" and in between seasons of "WWE Tough Enough," reality television fans got their weekly dose of fights (both physically and verbally) through "Jersey Shore," a series following dynamic housemates in their coastal, though drama-filled vacation home. Castmates Angelina Pivarnick and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi later took their physicality to the wrestling ring as well. Per a recent tweet, it appears that another member of the hit MTV show could soon be following suit.

"I promised someone I love very much that I would never go back to being that person... but for you, I'm going to make an exception," wrote Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. "We have a Situation."

Sorrentino's post comes in response to seeing his name amongst a contender's list crafted by WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo. Lorenzo claimed the NXT Heritage Cup with a win over Tony D'Angelo, his former stablemate in The Family, on "WWE NXT" two weeks ago. Since then, he's successfully defended it against Dante Chen. Looking ahead, he is eager to raise it up against an exclusive list of eight potential challengers, including Sorrentino, Lexis King, Santino Marella, and Logan Paul's father. Sorrentino, also a long-time wrestling fan, molded his reality show persona to parallel Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, a former WWE Champion and current member of the TKO Board of Directors.

As of now, there is no word on whether the exchange between Lorenzo and Sorrentino will materialize into an actual wrestling match. Interestingly, WWE will soon head to New Jersey for the 2025 SummerSlam premium live event on August 2 and 3.