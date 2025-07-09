Matt Hardy Says CM Punk's Apology To WWE Fans In Saudi Arabia 'Took Balls'

Former WWE star Matt Hardy has commented on CM Punk apologizing in Saudi Arabia, and has discussed why and who may have played a part in it.

Punk, prior to his match with John Cena at Night of Champions, apologized at an event in Saudi Arabia for comments he had made about the country in the past. Hardy, while speaking on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, stated that it would've taken a lot of courage for Punk to apologize in public.

"I mean, obviously, it was an issue with Saudi Arabia. I mean, I did think it took balls for him to say that apology. I would imagine WWE had a bit of a hand in it. You know, it probably wasn't just Punk freestyling out there. But when it was all said and done, he did what he was asked to do or whatever he thought it was going to do to make things right."

Hardy believes that Punk may have most likely been told by WWE to apologize to the Saudi audience, and "The Second City Saint" may have had to tow the line to be a professional employee.

"He has a job. He's one of the top guys, one of the top acts in WWE, and they wanted him to do that, and that was like his job requirement, and he was supposed to fulfill it," he said. "So, it's one of those things, especially if you're trying to be a good employee and you're trying to do what you think is right for that place, even if something you don't want to do, you have to know you're going to take a hit in it. And you can't necessarily stand on that moral high ground, you know, because you have kind of allowed yourself to go to a place that people don't equate with representing that moral high ground, that take he had."

Punk, in his apology, conceded that he is not perfect and has made mistakes in his past, and expressed gratitude to the Saudi Arabian fans.