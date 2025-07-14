AAA's Mr. Iguana: The Language Barrier 'Doesn't Exist In Good Wrestling'

AAA's Mr. Iguana became an overnight sensation after his standout performance at the Worlds Collide show, and he recently explained why language barriers matter less in pro wrestling.

WWE's ownership of AAA has opened the door for Mexican wrestlers to feature on a bigger stage, but there have been some apprehensions about language, as WWE is a global product that requires wrestlers to speak English. However, Mr. Iguana differs, stating that wrestling, like music, transcends any barriers, during an interview with Denise Salcedo.

"I want to tell the people that the language barrier doesn't exist in good wrestling. The language barrier doesn't exist in what we are going to do. Language barrier doesn't exist in good music, also in good wrestling. Doesn't matter if it's Japanese, Spanish, English, Chinese. It doesn't matter because we transcend," he said.

Mr. Iguana believes that fellow Mexicans in the US who are part of the pro wrestling community should get together and collaborate to help grow Mexican wrestling.

"So all these Mexican culture gimmicks, all the Mexican heritage, like masks, like our history, all of the luchadors that came to WWE and make all this history, I think we have a lot to contribute now in times that we need to focus as brothers, like all those guys in United States with Mexican heritage, all the Mexicans living there, all the people that connects with other Mexican audience."

While Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero have been two of the biggest Hispanic stars in WWE history, there haven't been many others from the community who have made a significant impact in the promotion. However, that could change with AAA's emergence into the WWE fold, as they already have a few rising stars, like Penta, who has made a strong impression in his short time with the company.